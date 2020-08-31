Swirl Gone Wrong: Stacy Dash Calls BS On Hubby’s Claims That He Was “Hypnotized” Into Marrying Her (Exclusive)

Stacey Dash is calling BS on her estranged husband’s claims that a pastor hypnotized him into getting married to her.

The “Clueless” star turned conservative TV pundit filed an affidavit last week saying that Jeffrey Marty appeared fine when they tied the knot back in 2018 – and swore that there’s been no “consummation” of their relationship since he made the allegations, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

In her affidavit, Dash stops short of calling Marty a liar, but she said that she believes that he believes that he was hypnotized.

Dash filed for divorce from Marty, an attorney, back in June, but Marty filed for an annulment in August, claiming her pastor allegedly coerced him into the union using “hypnotic prayer techniques.”

The pair aren’t strangers to the inside of a courtroom. Last year, cops arrested Dash for allegedly assaulting her fourth husband. But authorities later dropped the charges after Marty refused to cooperate.

We’ve reached out to Dash’s lawyer and to Marty – who is representing himself – for comment. So far, we haven’t heard back.