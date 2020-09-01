MORE Hilariously Messy Reactions To Niecy Nash’s Surprise Wedding

Well, we’ve had almost 24 hours to process Niecy Nash’s surprise wedding to Jessica Betts in a beautiful ceremony revealed on social media to the shock of literally everybody.

It’s rare for celebs to post reveals without leaks but Niecy pulled a Beyoncé with her iconic announcement that continues to fuel all kinds of chitter-chatter across social media.

“Mrs. Carol Denise Betts 💍,” she captioned. “@jessicabettsmusic #Love Wins🌈 @robertector.”

Betts shared the reveal to her own page with the caption “I got a whole Wife 👽💍.”

“#PlotTwist,” another caption read on a photo of the two cuddled close together.

Betts previously worked with Nash on an episode of “Claws” in 2018. At the time, Nash shared a behind-the-scenes video from the episode on Instagram.

Y’all Niecy Nash married the woman who sang her wedding song. It was her fake wedding on Claws, but if you check the dates she was still very much married to that man in real life. I see what she did there… pic.twitter.com/DF01YTHl7K — SHAYTRANADA (@ShayLDavis) August 31, 2020

“#BTS One of my favs ❤️@jessicabettsmusic this was my [character’s] wedding song,” Nash, who plays Desna Simms on the series explained at the time. “It didn’t make it in the final cut but I love it! ➡️ for her singing MUCH better than me.”

Interestingly, Nash can be seen referring to Betts as her “homegirl.”

While speaking with ET last November, Nash revealed that she wasn’t ready to start dating after her split in December 2019.

“I’m just over here drinking my water and healing,” she said with a smile. “I ain’t ready to put all this back on the block. It’s too much too soon.”

This marks Nash’s third marriage. Her first to Don Nash from 1994 to 2007 and her recently dissolved union with Jay Tucker from 2011-2020.

The newlyweds had not publicly been known as a couple nor did Nash identify as queer before the viral reveal that left social media scrambling for answers.

How do you feel about Niecy’s surprise wedding to Mrs. Betts? Should we have seen this coming? Tell us in the comments and peep the funniest, wildest and pettiest reactions from the latest episode on the flip.