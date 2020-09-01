Ms. Robbie Speaks On Tim Norman's Arrest
Ms. Robbie Breaks Her Silence On Her Son Tim Norman’s Arrest—‘I’m Weak’
St. Louis restaurant owner Ms. Robbie Montgomery is breaking her silence about her son’s shocking murder-for-hire arrest.
As previously reported the “Sweetie Pies” owner has been flooded with love from fans after news broke that her son Tim Norman was arrested on federal charges stemming from the 2016 killing of his nephew, 21-year-old Andre Montgomery. Authorities claim that Tim had his nephew murdered to collect $450K in life insurance.
Andre and his uncle were featured on the family’s popular OWN reality show “Welcome To Sweetie Pies” highlighting Ms. Robbie’s business and her family. In one scene, Tim took his mother to the location where Andre was killed.
Now Ms. Robbie’s spoken.
St. Louis journalist April Simpson shared in a post that she reached out to Ms. Robbie for a statement.
“Life seems unreal right now, especially for people dealing with pain and heartache. One of those people is our beloved Ms. Robbie Montgomery. I reached out to her letting her know she is loved and has an immense amount of support.”
Simpson said the restaurateur, 80, told her “she’s not ready to speak “and is “weak.” She also solicited prayers for herself and her son.
“Thanks for the prayers, but at this time I’m weak and can’t make a statement. Please keep praying for me and my son,” Ms. Robbie said to the journalist.
Absolutely understandable. Prayers to Ms. Robbie and her family at this difficult time.
