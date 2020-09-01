Yikes! 90’s Sitcom Actress Thea Vidale Calls Brandy “Disrespectful”, Roots For Monica Facetiously In #Verzuz Tweets

Comedian Thea Vidale had some words for Brandy and her mom Sonja Norwood ahead of last night’s #Verzuz battle opposing Monica. After tweeting she was rooting for Monica, fans questioned why Thea, who famously starred with Brandy for one season for her self-titled sitcom, would root against the actress whom she knew since Brandy was a child. That’s when Thea went off:

“I’m tired of people coming at me sideways about Brandy, I never said she wasn’t talented. I do and will always fundamentally disagree with her and her mama’s disrespect while we worked together on my sitcom. And I stand by that sh-t !!”

Thea didn’t go into detail about specific qualms she had with The Norwoods, but she did mention that she felt the family was “wrong.”

“Your favorites can be wrong sometimes. Stop being selective about that, just because you like a celebrities [sic[ work ! ! We are all humans who do sh-t that we need to be checked for, sometime !!!!”

Screen shots of Thea’s tweets were captured below. Swipe to see them.

Brandy played Thea’s daughter on the short-lived 90’s TV series. The show depicted the actress as a widow raising 4 children while holding down various jobs to make ends meet. But we’re all left pondering what caused the comedian to lash out like that after all these years?

Thea’s tweets and twitter account have sense disappeared since she put Brandy and Sonja on blast. What do YOU think about her allegations?