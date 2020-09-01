Call Andy, ASAP: #LoveIsBlind Baddie Lauren Speed Lives Out Her ‘Real Housewife’ Fantasy, Creates Tagline

Lauren Speed is living her best life like a real housewife.

The #LoveIsBlind star who wed her swirly sweetie Cameron Hamilton in 2018, was asked to do a special “dream photoshoot” for ET. In it, she’s gussied up by a team of all-Black creatives. Lauren also shared her would-be housewives tagline with ET; “When the rest of the world is movin’ slow, I’m always up to speed.”

Call. Andy. ASAP.

For the shoot, Lauren rocked several different looks including an animal-print bikini by Avid Swim designed by Gionna Nicole, and an orange mini dress and fringe frock by Arega Gowns designer Aria Garcia.

The happily married reality star also shared with ET tips and tricks for maintaining her harmonious marriage during the quarantine. According to Lauren, she and Cam give each other space when needed.

“The thing about being together all the time is, I feel like everybody needs a break now and then,” Speed admitted. “So I feel like it’s OK to communicate with your partner, like, ‘Hey, I’m going to take ‘x amount’ of time and just have some me time… go into a different room, close the door. I gave myself, like, a mini spa night last night. I went to the bathroom, closed the door, gave myself a facial. Cam gave me my space and it was great.”

Watch Lauren Speed’s full housewife photoshoot below.

HAIR STYLIST: Troy Turner // @troystylez

PHOTOGRAPHER: Gerard Lynneil // @cos_images

VIDEOGRAPHER: Delano Halo // @delanohalo

MAKEUP ARTIST: Kendell Dempster // @k.dempster

LEAD STYLIST: Candace Hokett // @cxstyles

STYLING ASSISTANT: Shante Anderson // @junnemarrie

WELLNESS COACH & HOME OWNER: Nicole Sims // @nicolesimswellness