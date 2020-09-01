Tiffany Haddish Tastes Some LA Tacos While Talking Pet Peeves, Richard Pryor & The Famous White Dress [Video]

In the latest episode of First We Feast‘s Tacos Con Todo, comedian Tiffany Haddish reunites with her old friend Jesus Trejo to eat some of Los Angeles’ best tacos while having a conversation. During the interview, Haddish gets into her biggest food pet peeves, the sage advice she got from Richard Pryor, and how she bucked Hollywood norms with her famous white dress that she wore over and over and over again.

The pair does this while enjoying a plate of delicious tacos from Crenshaw Blvd’s finest, the legendary Taco Mell, who has been serving up some of the most sought after food in LA for years now. While opening up to an old friend and fellow comedian, Tiffany digs deep into her comedy career, explains her rise from homelessness into superstardom, and lets the world know what it really means to her to be where she is now. She also talks about what she’s been doing to keep busy during the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing.

It was recently revealed that Tiffany Haddish will make a surprising appearance in the new animated movie of Phineas and Ferb. The comedian who happens to be a huge fan of the cartoon franchise will appear as the voice behind “The Sound Someone Makes When They Explode From the Waist Up.” Haddish also confirmed recently on Jimmy Fallon that she’s been dating the consciously charismatic lyricist Common and that they have been having fun in quarantine helping each other to maintain a fresh cut.

Check out her interview with First We Feast down below to hear about one of the most underrated taco spots in Los Angeles and, of course, to get to know more about Tiffany Haddish and what she has coming in the future.