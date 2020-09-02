WTF Did You Just Say?!? Donald Trump Compares Cops Murdering Black People To “Choking” On The Golf Course

Donald Trump is a special kind of d**khead. There have been many before him but he stands alone as the type of d**khead who just can’t help himself from making ridiculous statements, comparisons, and other offensive quips about Black people and other minority groups. He makes George W. Bush look like Stephen f**king Hawking.

In his most recent foray into headassery, 53% of white women’s president told Faux News most ardently conservative Karen Laura Ingraham that white police officers killing Black people is akin to golf.

You read that right. Killing us is like…a sport.

“They can do 10,000 great things and one bad apple…or a choker, you know, a choker, they choke. Shooting a guy in the back many times. I mean, couldn’t you have done something different? …But they choke, just like in a golf tournament…”

Don’t take our word for it though. Hear them straight from the horse’s as-…mouth in the video below.

Ingraham tried to clean up on aisle 666 because she KNEW that s#!t he just said was dumb as hell.

There isn’t a whole lot that 53% of white women’s president could say to shock us but this was outlandishly offensive and egregiously ignorant. First and foremost, these cops are “choking” alright. They are choking the lives out of unarmed Black people and it’s not because of pressure. They are committing acts of murder because they know they can get away with it.

The lines to vote this year are going to be VERY long in some places. Please stand in them and make your voice heard. We really can’t afford another 4 years of this orange a$$hole.