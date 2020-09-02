Money Makin’ Madea: Tyler Perry Has Officially Hellurrrrrr’d Himself Into Becoming A Billionaire

Tyler Perry has officially crossed over into the billionaire boys club. According to TMZ, Perry’s net worth just jumped like Michael Jordan and he’s added one more comma to his portfolio.

The breakdown of Tyler’s pockets is pretty impressive even in this era when the ultra-rich are being publicly shamed for hoarding wealth and contributing to society’s demise. Check it out.

-$320 million accounts for all his films, television shows, and stage plays as he is the sole owner of all his content.

-$300 million in straight cash, homie.

-$280 million is the value of the 330 acres that encompasses Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta-Metro

-$60 million is Perry’s stake in BET+ streaming service

-$40 million in property and other “toys” (cars, planes, etc.)

Now, you can shame Tyler if you’re one of those people who hates people who become filthy rich but we would remind you that this man was once HOMELESS. Sleeping in his car. If you can’t respect that, your whole perspective is wack.

Raised amongst the impoverished streets of New Orleans, Perry dropped out of high school and went through a myriad of struggles throughout his journey of becoming a successful playwright. It’s astonishing to see just how incredible Tyler’s come up has truly been. The “Madea” franchise creators’ success comes as a symbol to anyone looking to live the American dream, especially Black Americans. Tyler Perry is the first African American to independently own a major film studio. The studio which was founded in 2006, stands on the grounds of Fort McPherson in Atlanta, which once served as a Confederate military stronghold.

“I own the lights. I own the sets,” he told Forbes. “So that’s where the difference is. Because I own everything, my returns are higher. Ownership changes everything.”

Congratulations to Tyler Perry. We should ALL be inclined to support Black businesses until all of our people get rich and grow prosperous. Hopefully, the growing liberal socialist crowd won’t turn their judgy backs on them when they do.