Here’s What Happened When Cam Newton’s Baby Mama Kia Proctor Requested $15K/Month In Child Support

While Future’s baby mama Eliza Reign continues to fight for $53K/month in child support, Cam Newton’s ex Kia Proctor requested a more sensible $15K/month for their 4 kids in a amicable development after months of cheating rumors.

The 32-year-old former exotic dancer filed papers in her paternity/child support case stating that she’s spending a little over $15K/month to take care of their kids, and detailed her spending for their essentials. Newton was previously giving her money but wanted a figure to be determined by a judge for future payments.

She noted that she spends $3,000 on groceries/household necessities, $2,966 on their child care, $666 on clothing, $300 on grooming, and $416 on entertainment. As for her vehicle to get the kids around, she spends about $2,640 a month. These bills, which amount to $15,678, are much greater than the $1,276 she, alone, brings in each month.

Newton recently signed a 1-year deal with the New England Patriots loaded with incentives that could push his salary to $7.5 million this season.

His starting salary for this upcoming season is $1.05 million with a guaranteed $550,000 at signing.

He had previously signed a record-shattering 5-year, $103.8 million deal ($54 million guaranteed) with the Carolina Panthers before being cut earlier this year.

The former couple started dating in 2013 and welcomed their first son, Chosen, in 2015, daughter Sovereign-Dior in 2017, then sons Camidas in 2018, and Cashmere in 2019.

Earlier this year, rumors surfaced that the couple split amid rumors that he knocked up his (alleged) side chick IG model La Reina Shaw.

That turned out to be true when Newton welcomed son Caesar in 2019. He announced the news that he has seven children, including a daughter he claims named Shakira from a previous relationship of Proctor’s, and a son named Jaden from a previous relationship of Shaw’s. He is reportedly in a relationship with Shaw presently.

