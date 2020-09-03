Ring SZN: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Pops The Question To Girlfriend After Getting His SuperBowl Ring

Both Patrick Mahomes and his girlfriend Brittany Matthews went home with rings after leaving Arrowhead Stadium Tuesday night. Matthews thought they were at the stadium to pick up her quarterback boo’s Superbowl ring, but it turns out he had some additional plans. According to NY Post reports, while the Kansas City Chiefs received their Super Bowl 2020 rings at Arrowhead Stadium on Tuesday, Mahomes, 24, went to work executing an elaborate proposal for Matthews, who celebrated her 25th birthday on Monday.

Brittany shared photos from the suite where Mahomes proposed, revealing a wall of flowers, rose petals on the carpet and signs reading “Will You Marry Me”

Her caption reads:

9.1.2020❤️

On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond🎉🥂💕

Brittany also shared snapshots on her Instagram story that included the image of the suite, with the roses and the lighted signs along with her message:

“This happened today.”

The Super Bowl MVP also shared images of Matthews’ hand with her beautiful engagement ring and the message:

“Ring SZN @brittanylynne”

Mahomes and Matthews have been dating for eight years and while they don’t have any children together yet they do share two dogs, Silver and Steel. Matthews is a personal trainer.

While no details about Matthews ring have been release yet, we do know that the Chiefs QB is now the proud owner of a Super Bowl ring that described as, “10.5 carats of gemstones, including 255 diamonds and 36 genuine rubies,” according to Kansas City ABC affiliate KMBC.

Pretty dope news right?!

Check out some cute photos of the happy couple below

Congrats to the happy couple