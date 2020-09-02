‘I Thought This Would Be Forever’: Letitia Wright Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Her ‘Brother’ Chadwick Boseman

Letitia Wright is the latest of Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther costars to share a heartfelt message following the actor’s tragic death. Playing the role of Shuri, T’Challa’s sister, in the film, it’s clear that Wright thought of Boseman as her big brother both on and offscreen.

The actress posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday, talking not only about the effect of Chadwick’s untimely passing, but also how impactful he was while he was still with us.

Wright reflected on the moment she learned that Boseman died, saying, “It is written, there is nothing new under the sun. But the sun stood still that morning, refusing to shine. Dark clouds surrounding, confusion setting in. Tears flowing, rivers so deep…I didn’t know this is what I was waking up to, my brother, an angel on earth, departed.”

She went on to talk about how special Chadwick was, saying, “A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease. Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place…Words can’t describe how I feel, how we all feel, that losing you was forced upon us, to accept this as a new reality. I wish I got to say goodbye.”

“I messaged you a couple times, but I thought you were just busy. I didn’t know you were dealing with so much,” Letitia revealed. “But against all the odds, you remained focused on fulfilling your purpose with the time handed to you. And I’ll never forget the day that I met you. Before I got on the plane to L.A. for my first meeting with you, God told me that you were my brother and that I am to love you as such, and I always did, and I always will.” “I thought we had more time, and many more years to come, for more laughter and more moments of me picking on you on set,” the actress concluded. “Leaning my head on your shoulders in the front room, as Ryan gave us notes. I thought this would be forever. This hurts. I’m trusting God to heal all wounds. It is also written that all things are made new. There is light in the darkness. Streams of living water flow, giving new life.” “And all that’s left now is for us to allow all the seeds that you have planted on the earth to grow, to blossom, to become even more beautiful. You’re forever in my heart.”

With each and every post from someone close to Chadwick, this loss just continues to get more and more heartbreaking.