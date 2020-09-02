BlackLivesMatter: 2nd Day Of Protests In Los Angeles After Police Gun Down Unarmed Dijon Kizzee [Video]

Dijon Kizzee didn’t deserve to die. To hell with anyone who says otherwise. Kizzee was shot to dead by Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department after running away from them as they attempted to stop him for a shadily suspicious “bike code violation”.

Yesterday, the street where he died once again filled with mourning and angry protesters who aren’t going to let his death go unpunished.

Obviously, we are in a very tense time in this country where Black folks are being loud about the injustices we face and more and more white folks have come along for the ride. People are asking questions and pushing back against things that don’t make sense. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is trying to make the public take their word as there wasn’t a body camera worn by a single officer involved.

“Why doesn’t the L.A. County Sheriff have bodycams?” asked Earl Ofari Hutchinson during the protest on Tuesday. The president of the L.A. Urban Policy Roundtable said: “All we have to go on with this latest shooting is one thing: their word.”

Why the F**K isn’t there a national mandate for body camera usage across all police departments at this point?!? There has been YEARS of #BlackLivesMatter protests and even the simplest things are damn near impossible to get done.