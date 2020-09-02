Her Royal Thighness Jordyn Woods Welcomes September With Tantalizing Thirst Trap

Her royal thighness Jordyn Woods is back at it again with the screen-lickable shenanigans–this time, welcoming September with a tantalizing thirst trap that immediately sent fans into a double-tap TIZZY.

This comes just days after the sun-kissed stunner appeared in the vibey visualizer video for Pop Smoke’s “Mood Swings” (featuring Lil Tjay) that features her alongside Dylan and Dakota Gonzalez traveling across alluring venues and locations.

“Mood Swings” is the latest single off Pop Smoke’s posthumous album “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” that recently went platinum after racking up 1.5 billion streams.

The Deluxe version of the smash hit album (that dropped on Pop’s 21st birthday) has also dominated the charts with features from Jamie Foxx, Young Thug, Gunna, Burna Boy, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Davido, Fivio Foreign and more.

Fueled by TikTok hype, “Mood Swings” surged on social media and pushed Pop Smoke’s team to release the luxurious visuals of Jordyn and the Gonzalez girls posing in pools and exotic cars while enjoying their day in the hills.

In July, two adults and two juveniles were charged with the murder of Pop Smoke during a robbery at a multimillion-dollar Hollywood Hills home the rapper was renting.

Corey Walker, 19, and Keandre Rodgers, 18, were charged with murder with a special circumstance allegation that would make them eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

Two minors, ages 17 and 15, were also been charged with one count each of murder and robbery in juvenile court. The two minors have not been identified.

Are you thirsting over Jordyn’s latest care package? If she’s not the baddest, who is? Drop your thoughts in the comments and peep Jordyn’s first thirst trap of September and the Twitter reactions on the flip.