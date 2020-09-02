Sweet Sibling Love: Ray-J Threw Brandy An Exclusive #Verzuz After-Party [Photos]

After supporting his sister during her record-breaking #Verzuz battle, proud brother Ray J held an exclusive after-party for The Vocal Bible.

Ray and his Raycon brand rented out an ATL mansion for a #Verzuz afterparty celebrating Brandy’s iconic #Verzuz alongside Monica.

For the party, Ray rented out a building that included a recording studio, private chefs, DJ, a game room, and two dance floors. Ray and his guests also celebrated Brandy and literally gave her her flowers.

As previously reported despite all your lil Scoot E Bike jokes surrounding his Raytronics brand, Ray’s moved on to Raycon, the electronics brand he co-founded in 2017. Raycon sells “innovative, high-demand electronics” including wireless headphones and speakers, and it’s very successful. The “One Wish singer” hit $10 million in sales last year within 12 months. With that in mind, it’s no wonder that Brandy’s brother threw her a lavish post-Verzuz bash.

Brandy had a lot to celebrate after the battle, her Verzuz snagged more than 1.2 million concurrent viewers on Instagram Live as well as 1.8 million viewers on Apple Music. That’s not all, however, Brandy & Monica’s Verzuz garnered over 5 billion impressions, was the top trending U.S. Twitter topic, and took the title of “highest tweeted Verzuz battle ever.”

Additionally, the celeb cameo by Sen. Kamala Harris proved to do some good for her and Biden’s Presidential campaign. 350,000 people clicked the link to register to vote and $250K was raised for the “When We All Vote initiative.”

See pics from Brandy’s Verzuz afterparty below.