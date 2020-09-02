Dude Duet: Our Most Excellent Friends Keanu Reeves And Alex Winter Talk ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music”, Chemistry, And Black Musicians [Video]

Bossip editor Jason “Jah” Lee spoke to Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter about the newly released and long-awaited third edition of their nostalgic franchise ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’. The Wyld Stallyns talked about their on-screen chemistry and the impact of Black musicians on their lives.

Bill & Ted Face The Music shows us a much older, much more…adult version of the crazy kids from San Dimas, California. They have women they love (The Princesses), children who rock, and an undying desire to unite the entire world through song. Press play down bottom to see what Keanu and Alex have to say about their iconic characters.