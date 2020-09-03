Pure Preciousness: Russell & Ciara Share First Full Face Video Of Baby Win Wilson—He’s His Daddy’s Twin!

Russell Wilson and Ciara are giving their fans another look at their baby boy and he’s the epitome of pure preciousness.

As previously reported Mr. and Mrs. Wilson welcomed their third child Win Harrison Wilson, Thursday, July 23.

CiCi and Russell previously showed fans their baby boy in a full-face photo…

but now they’re sharing a super sweet video of their adorable tot at home.

In the video, proud papa Russell’s seen holding his baby boy who apparently isn’t ready for bedtime. Ciara who’s behind the camera gushes that Win’s “so precious” and “so beautiful.” Meanwhile, Russell’s apparently got something else on his mind…

“We’re going to have more of these little things,” said Russell. “OK, sit down!” replied CiCi.

LOL!

Prior to Ciara’s latest pregnancy, Russell teasingly told “most loving, kind, thoughtful” wife on Mother’s Day 2019 that he wanted more kids.

“You’re such a good mom though, you’re amazing, I’m just saying, you know I believe in the number 3 too,” said a very DEEP-voiced Russell in a Twitter video. “You be going too far!” said Ciara

Happy Mother’s Day My Love!!! I love you @Ciara … also… so about that… baby numero 3… 👶🏽 pic.twitter.com/ImlGgXwDFR — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 12, 2019

Fast forward to January 2020 and the couple announced that they had a baby on the way.

This is the third child for the Wilson household. The couple has Future Zahir, 6, and Princess Sienna, 3, who welcomed their little brother home with a Wilson family ice cream social.

Congrats again to the Wilsons, keep winning!