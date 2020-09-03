K. Dot Season Approaching?! Kendrick Lamar Spotted Reportedly Shooting A Music Video In Los Angeles

It’s been more than three years since Kendrick Lamar dropped his last studio album, DAMN., in April of 2017. There were rumors swirling at the top of 2020 that the rapper was getting ready to release a new project, but once the coronavirus hit, that dream went out the window.

Lamar is a huge touring artist, having spent the majority of the last 3 years traveling worldwide and performing for millions of fans–so it makes sense that he would want to wait things out and not drop more music in a time where he can’t play any shows. While a lot of artists were postponing their music at the beginning of the year because of COVID-19, it seems like we’ve gotten to a place now where we all realize this isn’t going to be over any time soon, so the releases are picking back up again. And now, fans are hopeful that Kendrick is going to be one of the rappers releasing a new project.

On Tuesday, a photo surfaced showing Lamar using a payphone in his hometown of Los Angeles, California. According to the caption attached to it, the rapper was shooting a music video–which makes sense, because why else would he be using a payphone? With that being said, no further information was given with the flick.

KENDRICK LAMAR SHOOTING A MUSIC VIDEO IN L.A pic.twitter.com/apyI4oMzAo — Hiiipower – TDE News (@hiiipowers) September 2, 2020

Whether this means Kendrick is close to dropping some new music or not, fans will take whatever they can get right now, and this photo is just enough to keep hope alive that we’re closer than ever to some new Kung Fu Kenny.