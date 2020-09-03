For Your Viewing Pleasure: Bryson Tiller Drops A Visual For His New Track “Inhale” [Video]

Bryson Tiller is back with a new track titled, “Inhale” and a music video to go along with it.

After a drought that seemed to last for forever, some of the biggest musicians in the game are finally back to releasing content. A lot of singers and rappers were holding their music once the coronavirus hit and quarantine made the idea of playing a show impossible, but now that it’s clear we’re going to be dealing with this pandemic for a while, some of our favorite artists are back to their regularly scheduled program of dropping some new songs and visuals.

After teasing that he had a huge stash of unreleased music on Twitter, Tiller decided to release “Inhale” in an effort to hold fans over until his new album comes out.

The music video, directed by Ro.lexx, shows a dark and foggy Los Angeles while Bryson and his female friend seemingly go through some ups and downs. As the arguing impacts the couple, clocks melting in the background indicate that their world is being turned completely upside down to the point of no return.

Check out the brand new music video for Bryson Tiller’s latest track, “Inhale” down below: