Money Moves: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Just Signed A Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

Only a few months after moving to Los Angeles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already getting in on all the action in Hollywood.

The couple just signed an exclusive production deal with Netflix. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the big news on Wednesday, which comes months after they stepped down from their royal duties and made their way to the West Coast.

“Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection,” Meghan and Harry said in a statement via Deadline. “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.” “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens,” they continued. “We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

With this new multi-year deal, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going to produce original content for the streaming giant, which will include everything from films and scripted series to documentaries and children’s programming.

Their production company doesn’t have a name yet, but is already developing a number of projects for Netflix, including a nature docu-series and an animated series that centers on inspiring women. While reports reveal the husband and wife would appear in documentaries for the platform, the couple is not planning on taking on any acting roles.