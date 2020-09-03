For The Kids: Diddy Announces The Launch Of A New Bronx Charter School With Remote Learning

Making sure our kids are still learning during such an important time in our history is something that should be front and center right now.

Diddy and Dr. Steve Perry have just announced the launch of Capital Prep Bronx, a charter school that aims to provide high-quality curriculum to underserved students in the New York City borough.

The school is located in Co-Op City and will kick off its inaugural semester on September 8 with a fully remote schedule. As of now, nearly 200 6th and 7th graders are set to initially comprise the student body, though the school has plans to expand to 650 students from grades 6 to 11.

“My dream has always been to provide children in communities like the Bronx the high quality education they deserve,” Diddy revealed in a press release. “We’re not just teaching reading, math and coding. We are grooming future leaders that will change their communities and the world.”

The addition of Capital Prep Bronx marks the third school within the Capital Preparatory Schools network, following Capital Prep Harbor in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and Capital Prep Harlem. Diddy and Perry have also revealed that they intend to expand the network even more in the coming years.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open our next school together in Co-Op city, a community rooted in social justice and diversity,” Perry said. “While opening up remote at first is bittersweet, we have developed a best in class approach to online learning we are excited to implement with our new families. The Capital Prep college prep model is perfectly poised to transition into the digital space and we are excited to deliver a rigorous education to this inaugural class of scholars.”

With so many stories surfacing about children who don’t have access to the resources they need for remote learning, this new charter school is a breath of fresh air.