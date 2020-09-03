Alive, Arrested, Anglo-Saxon: White Man Murders Wife, Shoots Black Woman And Her 12-Year-Old Sister In Head, Fires 40 Shots At Cops, Takes Mugshot

How in the white-hooded F**K did this white man live to take a f***ing mugshot after all this shooting and we get killed for just living our Black-ass lives? The question is rhetorical. No need to answer.

Now that we have that out the way, let us tell you what happened. According to CBS Minnesota, 48-year-old Jason Michael Mesich has been arrested for murdering his wife, then shooting his Black women neighbors, 12-year-old Makayla and her 29-year-old sister Canisha. Makayla was shot in the head and remains in critical condition. Canisha has been stabilized. The women were in their driveway packing a car when they heard popping sounds says their aunt Rev. Marcia Westbrook:

“My sister said the same thing of, ‘You know, we heard them but we ain’t used to hearing shots so we’re thinking fireworks,’” Rev Westbrook said.

Soon after, Mesich was in his yard taking aim at them. Canisha was shot 3 times and Makayla was shot in the head while running away with her 1-year-old niece in her arms.

Tears. F**king tears.

When police arrived Mesich had holed up in his basement where he fired approximately 40 shots at police before inexplicably being taken alive and put in jail. The dead body of his wife was found in the garage.

Rayshard Brooks was killed for running. Ahmaud Arbery was also killed over cardio. Breonna Taylor was TF asleep. Jason Michael Mesich took a mugshot.

If you feel so inclined, you can donate to the family’s GoFundMe HERE.