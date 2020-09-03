“Celebrity Game Face” Exclusive: Will Niecy Nash’s Call To Sherri Shepherd Cost Her A Win? [VIDEO]

It’s Thursday and a brand new episode of “Celebrity Game Face” hosted by Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart, is airing on E! at 10pm ET/PT . if you’ve never seen it before, the show features The Harts as the hosts of “Celebrity Game Face,” where they guide three teams of two celebrity participants through a ridiculous and wildly entertaining game night.

Various games that are being played include “Big Facts” where partners must guess which personal fun facts are true or false, “Read My Lips” requires partners to guess phrases while wearing noise canceling headphones and “Booty Shake” where partners must use their best dance moves to empty as many balls out of a box wrapped around their waist in a matter of seconds. The additional episodes will also have returning games such as the celebrity pairs completing a scavenger hunt through their homes, and guest judges Allison Holker and tWitch will return to judge the ‘Tik Talk’ challenge, where teammates will have to act out popular dance moves. Only one team per episode will win the coveted “Hart of a Champion” trophy and all teams will be awarded money for their charity of choice.

In anticipation of tonight’s episode of “Celebrity Game Face” we’re excited to exclusively premiere a funny clip with Niecy Nash and Wendy Raquel Robinson. In the clip, the duo calls Sherri Shepherd in hopes of her guessing keywords to win the game. Will Sherri deliver or disappoint?!

Check out the clip below:

Tonight’s episode of “Celebrity Game Face” also features Rob Schneider & wife Patricia Maya Schneider and Victor Cruz & girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

The episode airs Thursday, September 3 at 10pm EST on E!.