Watch Burna Boy Perform A “Wonderful” / “Monsters You Made” Medley On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

Burna Boy virtually stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week to perform a medley of his two tracks, “Wonderful” and “Monsters You Made.”

After filming the show from the comfort of his own home for the first few months of quarantine, Jimmy has returned to his studio in New York city to do the show in a more familiar location. Of course, everyone is still doing their best to stay safe and socially distance from one another, so his guests are still chiming in via video chat.

As for the musical guests, the late night show has had some of their most unique over the past few months, because the artists aren’t confined to the rules of the studio. Burna Boy is definitely one of those who sticks out, as his performance is taking place in some sort of warehouse, where he’s also joined by a live band and more singers. The different colors and the flickering lights that take place throughout the performance capture the mood of both tracks he performs, giving this medley a really special vibe.

Check out Burna Boy’s performance of “Wonderful” and “Monsters You Made” on The Tonight Show down below: