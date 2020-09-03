BOSSIPSounds Sizzling Soul Songstress Sisters VanJess Release 90s Inspired ‘Come Over’ [Video]

Come Over Music Video drops in 2 days 💫 pic.twitter.com/xXkE16qxxo — VanJess (@vanjess) September 1, 2020

Two soulful sisters are back again with new music. VanJess has been constantly sizzling the music scene and today they’re offering fans another offering of their eargasmic R&B.

The stunning Nigerian-Americans comprised of Ivanna and Jessica Nwokike are presenting “Come Over,” their latest soulful release for Keep Cool/RCA Records.

“Come Over” features driving bass and drums and VanJess’ signature harmonies. In the video, viewers are treated to 90’s throwback-inspired scenes featuring landline phones, late-night chats with crushes, and the beauties outfitted in opulent Ankara prints, a nod to their Igbo heritage.

It feels good to be back 🇳🇬 come over drops at midnight est pic.twitter.com/Qlv60uewYN — VanJess (@vanjess) September 2, 2020

“For this video, we really wanted to capture vintage glamour but still feel like the future and represent who we are,” VanJess explain. “Early in quarantine we were really inspired looking at old photos of our parents in Nigeria and thought about what being at home living the lyrics of this record would look like in their world. We hope this song makes everyone feel good and dance, we believe energy and soul and tempo still has a place in R&B!”

VanJess has previously worked with KAYTRANADA, Ari Lennox, Xavier Omăr & more, and within the past three months, have collaborated with some of their most acclaimed peers on songs including “Stickin’” (Sinead Harnett and Masego, who appeared on VanJess’ 2018 debut LP), “I Had A Love Song” (Ant Saunders), and “Floating” (Mannywellz).

VanJess’ debut Silk Canvas was praised by Pitchfork for its “captivating fusion of 90’s R&B with contemporary electronic touches.” British Vogue added that it lives up to its name and dubbed it a “silky, smooth, sultry, exploration of the ’90s.” We couldn’t agree more, there’s something so shea buttery smooth about VanJess.

Take a 90s dance break with these beauties in “Come Over” below.