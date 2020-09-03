Yikes: “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” Singer Silento Arrested After Entering Someone’s Home With Hatchet

Silento was arrested after allegedly walking into a residence and threatening the homeowners and their children. According to reports from TMZ, the incident happened while the artist was looking for his girlfriend, and now, he has been hit with felony charges.

The rapper was arrested last weekend after he entered a house while wielding a hatchet as he attempted to find his significant other, law enforcement sources told the outlet. After he made his way into the home, someone apparently screamed for help and others in the residence tackled and disarmed him. That’s when Silento’s friends arrived at the residence and told him that it was the wrong house.

They all left just as the police were called, but eventually, the police found Silento and arrested him. Now, he is facing two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

With this information being release, it also appears that he was arrested for alleged domestic violence in a separate incident stemming from the assault. Police took him into custody in Santa Ana, California on Friday after a report of a domestic disturbance, and he was later released with a charge of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. The felony assault took place the next day in Los Angeles.

Silento is known for his 2015 viral hit “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae).”