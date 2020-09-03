Back With A Bang: The Tamron Hall Show Announces Season 2 Premiere With Andrew Gillum And Wife R. Jai Interview [Video]

This is helluva way to make a comeback.

The Tamron Hall Show has announced that season 2 will begin on September 14 and her very first interview is with former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum. For those who either forgot or are unaware, Gillum was arrested back in mid-March when he was found unresponsive inside a Miami Beach hotel room with another man who is allegedly a seasoned escort in South Florida. There were also drugs that police believed to be crystal meth found in the room.

As a rising political star, a father, and a husband Gillum’s whole life was damn near snatched from him. Somehow, by the grace of his wife R. Jai, Gillum was able to salvage 66.6% of that list. Whether or not he can return to a career in politics remains to be seen. It was one helluva scandal, but it wasn’t violent and no one was physically injured or arrested. Lord knows what some sitting members of Congress and the Senate have on their rap sheets. We’re looking at you Matt “Mr. DUIs” Gaetz.

Anyway, Tamron is back! Peep the video clip of the Andrew Gillum interview below. Hit the comments with your reactions.