Queen Muva Virgo: The Absolute BEST #BeyDay Tweets & Memes

We understand if you took off work to celebrate Queen Bey’s birthday that should absolutely be a national holiday by now–no, seriously.

At 39, she’s STILL the hottest chick in the game who continues to elevate her legend with an untouchable body of work that now includes the stunning “Black Is King” visual album, iconic “Homecoming” special on Netflix and her majestic role in Disney’s blockbuster ‘Lion King’ reboot.

Slow down? Beyoncé?? Neverrrr, especially not now when she’s leveling up (AGAIN) with her Adidas x IVY PARK deal, commitment to Black-owned businesses and wealth-building power moves as a superstar mother of 3.

Hopefully, the globally adored icon will take some time for herself and turn up with the fam this Labor Day weekend.

According to reports, she’s been kicking it in the Hamptons over the past few weeks and recently enjoyed a boat ride with her husband, children and mama Tina.

You may have seen mama Tina dancing to “Black Parade” on Instagram with Blue Ivy in the background. Well, because mama Tina.

Last year, Bey was treated to a special Bey Day serenade by her friends and family, including Jay, at the Made in America music festival.

At this point, it’s clear she’s all about those special moments with family as one of the most obsessed over celebs in the world.

“Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It’s not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about “The Lion King,” and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids,” said Bey in an interview with Good Morning America.

the way I'm about to hit every single move!! #BeyDay 👑🐝 https://t.co/zsbHjH7Wdk — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) September 4, 2020

How are you celebrating the queen's birthday?