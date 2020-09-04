Yeaaah! Usher Announces 2021 Las Vegas Residency At Caesars Palace

Proud papa-to-be URSSSHER’s getting to the money.

Usher’s announcing that he will headline a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, opening Friday, July 16, 2021. Usher’s (hopefully post-COVID) shows will be intimate and only allow 4,300-seats. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, Usher’s exclusive residency will include only TWELVE shows and will span Usher’s 20-year career starting from 1994’s “Think of You” to now.

“I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas,” said Usher via a press release. “My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they’ve never seen or heard before!”

I’ll be kicking off my Vegas residency July 2021 at @CaesarsPalace Colosseum! Tix go on sale Thursday 9/10 at 10 AM PT, but you can get yours starting Monday. Text me at (404) 737-1821 and I’ll hit you back with the presale code this weekend. All dates at https://t.co/QTITBB3wtW pic.twitter.com/dz5eESVhG0 — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) September 4, 2020

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Thursday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan presale tickets will be available beginning Monday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. PT until Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. PT.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. PT until Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. PT through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to presales running Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. PT through Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. PT.

If you’re interested in seeing URSSSSHER, general ticket prices begin at $59, plus applicable tax and fees, and a limited number of VIP meet & greet packages are also available for each show. All tickets and packages can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/ushervegas or in-person at The Colosseum box office. All shows begin at 9 p.m.

The 12 performances going on sale are:

July 2021: 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30, 31

Dec 2021: 28, 29, 31

Jan 2022: 1

Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to Usher’s Las Vegas residency to Usher’s New Look, Inc. (UNL) foundation. Founded in 1999 by Usher, UNL is on a mission to transform the lives of underserved youth through a comprehensive program that develops passion-driven, global leaders.

Usher’s elated about the big news and he checked in with GMA to give them exclusive details. He also shared that he’s currently in the studio recording his ninth studio album which will be released in late 2020.

Not only that, but Usher also put on an amazing virtual performance that took fans on a journey from his beginnings to his current single “Don’t Waste My Time.”

What a great way to kick of the holiday weekend with @Usher performing in our @GMA Summer Concert Series sponsored by @Caesars_Rewards!#UsherOnGMA

MORE HERE: https://t.co/Z06FD5LX6p pic.twitter.com/lRBGocEoSm — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 4, 2020

Will YOU be traveling to Vegas in 2021 to see Usher???