Dead Ringers! Meet The Actors Portraying Wendy Williams & Ex Kevin Hunter For The Forthcoming Biopic “Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic”

Production for Wendy Williams’ biopic is finally underway after years of buzzing around the internet about the project. According to a Deadline report, two actors have been plucked to play leads in the film to fill the roles of Wendy and her ex-husband Kevin Hunter.

Wiliams has executive produced the upcoming biopic, and the story details the highs and lows that she has experienced throughout her career from her rocky start in urban radio to the mega-success of her highly celebrated syndicated talk show.

Set to debut in 2021, the film will also be paired with a feature-length documentary on Williams. The doc will show the media queen discussing the joys and humiliation she has endured throughout childhood.

Actors Ciera Payton and Morocco Omari are set as the leads in Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic (working title) with Lifetime behind them. The project will be also be executive produced by Will Packer and Sheila Ducksworth.

So WHO is Ciera Payton? The actress filling Wendy’s size 11s has been booked on The Oval and She’s Gotta Have It. So far Payton has teased a blonde wig and smokey eyeshadow as a “switch up” to her usual look and we think she looks A LOT like Wendy!

Ciera Payton is originally from New Orleans but the 34-year-old seems to have the acting chops to give us Wendy’s Jersey accent and mannerism. After receiving her FA in drama from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, she starred opposite Steven Seagal in “Flight Of Fury”.

Do YOU think she has the “look” to play Wendy?

Alongside Peyton, Morroco Omari will be portraying Wendy William’s ex, Kevin Hunter. Omari is currently featured on P-Valley and favors Kevin’s height and baldy.

Are you excited to see Wendy’s biopic finally come to life?