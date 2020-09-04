We Stan A Young Queen: Yara Shahidi’s Harper’s Bazaar Arabia Slay Is A Dream Come True

Yara Shahidi is a total dream girl! The stunning actress and activist is on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia for their September issue, themed The Dreamers — and she literally looks like ART, in every photo.

Forces for good don’t come more powerful – or inspiring – than this 20-year-old actress and activist, committed to championing change to ensure everyone’s dreams can become a reality…https://t.co/D4FXfvSQKg — HarpersBazaarArabia (@BazaarArabia) September 3, 2020

Yara worked with frequent collaborator Jason Bolden (JSN Studios) who styled her exquisitely for the issue, which was photographed by Greg Swales. Yara tweeted out her covers as well as her “Space Jam” look.

And Oscar de la Renta proudly posted the shot of her wearing their design.

Dream girl. The incomparable @yarashahidi finds her light in the #odlrfall2020 gilded feather lamé gown for @harpersbazaararabia. pic.twitter.com/bk1xKwMtEa — Oscar de la Renta (@OscardelaRenta) September 3, 2020

The girl is flawless. But besides being beautiful she also flexes her brainpower in the accompanying feature story, revealing how her Iranian family helped develop her global perspective.

Here’s a few of our favorite excerpts:

On Her Iranian Heritage

“Having a family that’s Iranian, I’ve always had a global sense of community and culture. It goes back to why I’m a total history nerd. I think [we should] continue to create a more realistic version of history that doesn’t push forward this [idea] that Europe was the centre of the world. What we’re ignoring are the levels of contribution that everywhere else in the world made to our development and wellbeing. I don’t know if people would equate technological innovation to the Middle East, although if there was a fair portrait in our history, there would be a better understanding.”

On Confidence:

“I’d be lying if I said I always had this level of confidence,” she says of her ability to aim high. “It’s something that, as I’ve grown up, I’ve had to be reminded of. I think this is a universal experience for many people, regardless of your intersection of identity. Often times you’re not in the majority and therefore it feels like, are you really supposed to be here? It doesn’t matter how qualified you are, or how many things you’ve done to get there. It’s something that I need to be reminded of daily!”

On Her Biggest Dream:

“My dream of dreams?… If I could rewrite the fundamental ways that we learn history, that would be incredible. I haven’t necessarily taken off on that path yet. I know the importance of narrative, and it’s like, what is the most impactful way to change the narrative?”

We love her! So beautiful and talented, always mature in her responses and actions, just an amazing example in everything she does.