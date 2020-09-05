I Want You: Jane Fonda Say She Regrets Not Getting ‘Sexual Healing’ From Marvin Gaye

“What’s going on?????”

Jane Fonda is spilling some secrets including one about some—ahem “sexual healing”, she unfortunately never experienced. The 82-year-old actress/activist was recently interviewed by The New York Times and played a game of “Confirm or Deny” where she did rumor control and spoke on her dealings with the likes of Marlon Brando and Marvin Gaye.

Interviewer Maureen Dowd started the game with a suggestion that Fonda’s greatest regret was that she “never had sex with Che Guevara.” According to Fonda, that wasn’t true and she cheekily confirmed that her greatest regret was actually not getting “Sexual Healing” humped by Marvin Gaye. She didn’t say exactly in those words—but STILL, she said it.

“No, I don’t think about him. Who I do think about, and what is a great regret is Marvin Gaye.” “He wanted to and I didn’t,” Fonda went on to explain. “I was married to Tom [Hayden]. I was meeting a lot of performers to try to do concerts for Tom and the woman who was helping me do that introduced me to Marvin Gaye.”

Mercy, mercy, me.

Fonda also denied that his pickup line included the phrase “sexual healing,” but added; “I needed some [sexual healing] but he didn’t say that, no.” She also noted that Marvin Gaye actually kept a photo of her on his refrigerator, a clear indicator that he was interested in getting it on if you ask us.

If you care, Jane also said that the late Hollywood icon/her “The Chase” costar Marlon Brando, who Uncle Quincy Jones said had a same-sex fling with Marvin, was “disappointing. But a great actor.” It’s unclear if she meant that Brando comment in a sexual way, buuuuuuuut it sure sounds like it.

Jane Fonda has always been open about her sexual prowess.

In 2012 she said getting smashed to “Barbarella” bits was even more “fulfilling” than ever at the ripe old age of 74.

“At 74, I have never had such a fulfilling sex life. When I was young I had so many inhibitions – I didn’t know what I desired. “When I had my knee replaced just over two and a half years ago, I found a lover. His name is Richard Perry, he is 70 and he is a music producer. “The only thing I have never known is true intimacy with a man. I absolutely wanted to discover that before dying. It has happened with Richard, I feel totally secure with him. Often, when we make love, I see him as he was 30 years ago.”

Get yours, sis!

What do YOU think about Jane Fonda’s sexual healing admission about Marvin Gaye???