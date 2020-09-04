WELP: Cynthia Bailey Confirms NeNe Leakes Hasn’t Filmed For #RHOA Season 13

Where. Is. NeNe. Leakes???

That’s the question being asked by fans amid even more rumors that the OG real housewife is gone from the ATL franchise. As previously reported reports surfaced that she got the boot from the show, but both NeNe and her attorney said it was untrue.

Still, blogger LoveBScott doubled down on the fired reports and said this season will be her “farewell” to the show especially considering that she plans to file a “discrimination” lawsuit against Bravo and the production team behind RHOA. Exactly how NeNe was allegedly “discriminated” against remains unclear. Since then, NeNe’s sent out a series of disgruntled tweets and deleted her Instagram completely.

Support Black Women, Protect Black Women! You have no idea what they’ve been thru or the WEIGHT they have carried on their backs silently for yearsssssssssss. Thank you! Bye — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) August 26, 2020

I hav protected every1 for years and covered up things i shouldn’t have! I took the beating so others didn’t have too and no one has protected me or stood up for me. Y’all have gone silent and turned the other cheek. You are NOT exempted from getting this same treatment 1 day — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) August 21, 2020

Now the franchise might be moving on without her.

RHOA season 13 has been filming for a few months with COVID-19 precautions in place and two newbies LaToya Ali and Drew Sidora. According to housewife Cynthia Bailey, however, NeNe’s nowhere to be found.

Cynthia was a guest on E!’s “Just The Sip” podcast and shared the news that NeNe’s been noticeably absent this season. She added however that she has NO insider knowledge about NeNe’s “firing” or alleged contract negotiations.

“You guys are going to get a very entertaining Season 13, but it’s going to be a little different,” said 50 Cynt. “First and foremost, I don’t really have any real answers for you to be honest. All I know is what I read and see on the blogs, too. So I can just tell you I haven’t filmed anything with her or seen her. That’s that,” she said. “In terms of contract negotiations, it’s not unusual for people to still be negotiating their contract. We’ve been over here filming for about two months now but I’m just saying. It’s not super unusual. “

Cynthia also sent well wishes to her now-ex bestie who she fell out with over that Kenya Moore audio debacle.

“However, at the end of the day and I mean this, NeNe and I are where we are now, but for a long time she was a very, very good friend of mine who I loved very much and who I still have love for. I want her to do what is best for her. She was one of the OGs on the show. When you think of Real Housewives of Atlanta, you do think of NeNe. She’s great for the show. I hope they work it out, but that’s between her and the network.

Hmmm, if NeNe really is out for RHOA season 13 will YOU be watching???