Real Fans Only: Tinashe Proves How Big Of A Britney Spears Stan She Is [Video]

Tinashe wants to prove to everyone that she’s one of the biggest Britney Spears stans there is. To kill some time during quarantine, the singer stopped called into Buzzfeed Celeb to take a quiz only fit for the most dedicated and knowledgable Britney Spears fans so she can let everyone know that she’s got a top spot in the rankings of her fan club.

In this video, they put Tinashe’s love for Britney to the test by making her take a BuzzFeed quiz that’s so hard, only REAL Britney stans can ace it. The Los Angeles native answers questions like what Spears’ birthday is, how old she was when she released her huge hit, “Hit Me Baby One More Time,” which award she won for her song, “Lucky,” and the correct name for Britney’s original Christmas song. She’s already collaborated with the pop icon, and she clearly gets influenced by her music in her own hits, but how well does Tinashe actually know Britney?

We all have that one artist we’d be able to ace a quiz like this for. Check out the video down below to see Tinashe prove her love for Britney Spears.