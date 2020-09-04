Pure Comedy: Issa Rae, Sarah Paulson, and Bette Midler Deliver Hilarious Socially-Distant Monologues In HBO’s ‘Coastal Elites’ [Video]

Despite the fact that we are still under a pandemic and social distancing public health rules still apply, there is a lot of new content that is about to be released. One such piece of content is the new HBO series called Coastal Elites. The network describes the show as “a socially distanced comedic satire that spotlights five characters breaking down and breaking through as they grapple with politics, culture, and the pandemic”. Stars of the show include Insecure’s Issa Rae, Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson, Kaitlyn Dever, and Dan Levy.

Now, with that said, we’re still not 100% sure what the show is about but each actor will be performing hilarious monologues that relate to one of the aforementioned subjects. Obviously, that covers a lot of ground, but based on the snippets it appears that each performer is talking about someone specifically that they mention in a you-know-who sort of way.

Take Issa’s monologue for example, she plays a charcter named “Callie” and it sounds like she’s talking about her experinece with Ivanka Trump. Peep the clip below.

For her part, Sarah Paulson plays “Clarissa Montgomery” a meditation guru of sorts…

Rounding things off, we have Bette Midler who we find in a panicked state while sitting in an interogation room begging to be heard…

You intrigued? This show seem like your cup ‘o tea? Hit the comments and make your voice heard.