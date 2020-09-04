BOSSIPSounds: Angelic Aussie Olivia Escuyos Delivers Lovey-Dovey Visuals For Sultry Slow-Burner “ILWY”

Melbourne, Australia’s best kept secret Olivia Escuyos is coming for the R&B crown with her sultry slow-burner “ILWY” that shines in the swoon-worthy video you can watch (over and over again) below:

The ambitious vocalist (who, for the record, can SANG) has garnered 8 million streams across all videos and built a loyal following of 89,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel with an impressive 22M+ plays across all media.

Chasing her dream and love for music, young Olivia flew across the globe to Los Angeles and Atlanta where she recorded her first EP, ‘Preface’. Working with producers Needlz, LTMOE, and Bridgetown, she was noticed by reputable industry professionals.

Opportunities arose for her to perform in Atlanta at ATLive and Revival ATL hosted by renowned producer Brian Michael Cox.

Determined to win, the emerging talent took a leap over to the East Coast to further her skills and attended writing camps in Miami.

Olivia got her start by posting covers with her most streamed song to date being the cover of Rihanna’s ‘Work’ racking up 10.6M streams on SoundCloud and Party Next Door’s ‘Persian Rugs’ amassing 1.7M streams on Spotify.

Unleashing her originality, she’s written, produced and released her own R&B singles ‘Give It To Me’ (600K+ streams), ‘Right About You’ and ‘Attention’ that landed on Spotify’s Top R&B curated playlists.

Collaborating with a major voice in the alternative R&B scene, Olivia linked up with RINI on his Australia tour in 2019 and was featured on his single ‘Oceane’ resulting in 3M+ streams on Spotify with the pair hinting at new music in the works.

She was also featured on R.L King’s ‘11:11’ and continues to write and produce her own EP coming soon.

Stream Olivia’s new single here and follow her journey to stardom on Instagram here.