Meet The Houston Jeweler Who Has Iced Out Everyone From LeBron James To Drake

The Iceman cometh! Luxury jeweler Iceman Nick has become the go-to guy for your favorite rappers and athletes when it comes time to shine. The celebrity jeweler from Houston, Texas has collaborated with multi-platinum recording artists including Drake, The Weeknd, Iggy Azalea, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby and more, as well as NBA players like LeBron James. The jeweler, whose real name is Kashif Ghafoor lives by the motto “If you can imagine it, he can create it,” and he’s created quite a few expensive accessories for your faves.

Take for example the iced out “The Boy” chain that Toronto rapper Preme gifted Drake for his 32nd birthday.

Back in 2016 when French Montana and Iggy Azalea were rumored to be dating, she tagged Nick along with French while showing off seven diamond rings she’d just been gifted.

Playboi Carti did a little shopping with Nick just a few weeks ago — perhaps Iggy’s getting another, more special ring this time around?

He’s outfitted The Weeknd and his XO crew too.

Boosie sings his praises.

Plies is a longtime client

NBA Youngboy is a happy customer

Definitely looks like business is booming for Iceman Nick. Whether you’re looking for custom diamond grills, an iced out watch or an engagement ring, it’s safe to say if you come to him, he’ll definitely build it.