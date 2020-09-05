Coming Soon: The Grammy Museum Selects Atlanta For Their Next Location

The Recording Academy’s Grammy Museum is a place full of history that attracts anyone even remotely interested in music. One thing fans have always asked, however, is why Atlanta or Georgia in general doesn’t have one.

Georgia has over 70 music festivals, 4000 venues, more than 100 music studios, $300 million in tax revenue annually, and last but not least, a $3.7 billion economic impact from music alone. When it comes to the Grammys, everyone from 21 Savage to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra have brought awards back to Georgia. Now, the wait is over as Atlanta has been announced as the new home for the Grammy Museum Family, according to SaportaReport.

“The GRAMMY Museum Foundation has approved an agreement with Georgia Music Accord to build and operate a GRAMMY Museum experience in Atlanta and implement educational programs across the state. Brad Olecki, CEO of Georgia Music Accord, confirmed the agreement before Monday’s meeting of the Rotary Club of Atlanta when Chris “Ludacris” Bridges discussed Georgia’s music industry with Shan Cooper, executive director of the Atlanta Committee for Progress. Ludacris also is serving as co-chair of Georgia Music Accord along with Greenberg Traurig entertainment attorney Joel Katz. Cooper is on the board of the Georgia Music Accord. The agreement follows more than a year of exploring the opportunity to build a GRAMMY Museum in Fulton County and how best to leverage educational programs for the benefit of the entire state.”

This move is long overdue and with Atlanta being a leader in the music space, the outcome from the community investments alone will hopefully land a Grammy to make the entire thing come full circle.