Holy Anti-Bodies, Batman! On-Camera Caped Crusader Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19

Grand opening, grand closing.

Production on The Batman had just resumed following the COVID-19 outbreak and had to immediately be put on ice again after the film’s star, Robert Pattinson, tested positive for the novel coronavirus according to CBSNews. Pattinson is now under quarantine and will remain so for the 14-day period provided his condition doesn’t worsen.

The folks at Warner Bros. did confirm that “someone” had contracted the virus but didn’t point any fingers. Vanity Fair did, however, with numerous outlets following suit. Pattinson’s rep haven’t said a word.

Obviously, you can only do so much producing if you don’t have the star actor but a Variety article notes that crew members who have made contact with Pattinson are also under quarantine. Other workers like set-builders and props are still punching the clock.

“The behavior of U.K. cast and crew have been exemplary,” Lyndsay Duthie, CEO of the Production Guild of Great Britain, told Variety. “Wanting to return to work, everyone has embraced the comprehensive measures required of them and as a result, many productions have been back on set and filming safely for weeks already. Where we have seen productions abroad where a cast or crew member has tested positive, precautions have been taken as required to enable them to start filming again as soon as they had the all-clear.”

Speed recovery to, Pattinson. The Batman awaits…