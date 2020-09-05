One Yard: HBCU Homecoming SZN Goes Virtual With Step Shows, Brunch & Black Excellence

As we prepare for fall, we’re also preparing for HBCU Homecoming SZN, the most wonderful time of the year. With that in mind, we’re also preparing for One Yard, a safe celebration of HBCU culture happening virtually.

One Yard is a space to celebrate all things HBCU and Homecoming, One Yard is a platform that will offer informative and entertaining content about HBCUs + Homecoming, One Yard will host several virtual events late September-October to celebrate Homecoming.

HBCU Homecomings can’t be canceled, so One Yard will host the first-ever virtual HBCU Homecoming Experience including step shows, brunch and cooking demos, and more.

Happy Labor Day Weekend! Later this month, join us at @1yardco, the 1st ever virtual HBCU Homecoming. Enjoy virtual parties, step shows, cooking demos & more. #OneYard Your support benefits the @tomjoynerfound & the future of Black excellence! Sign up: https://t.co/gWStwPzeW2 pic.twitter.com/dUp41GPa4X — Bossip (@Bossip) September 4, 2020

Sign up for updates at OneYard.co.