One Yard HBCU Homecoming
One Yard: HBCU Homecoming SZN Goes Virtual With Step Shows, Brunch & Black Excellence
As we prepare for fall, we’re also preparing for HBCU Homecoming SZN, the most wonderful time of the year. With that in mind, we’re also preparing for One Yard, a safe celebration of HBCU culture happening virtually.
One Yard is a space to celebrate all things HBCU and Homecoming, One Yard is a platform that will offer informative and entertaining content about HBCUs + Homecoming, One Yard will host several virtual events late September-October to celebrate Homecoming.
HBCU Homecomings can’t be canceled, so One Yard will host the first-ever virtual HBCU Homecoming Experience including step shows, brunch and cooking demos, and more.
Sign up for updates at OneYard.co.
