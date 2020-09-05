One Yard HBCU Homecoming

One Yard: HBCU Homecoming SZN Goes Virtual With Step Shows, Brunch & Black Excellence

- By

As we prepare for fall, we’re also preparing for HBCU Homecoming SZN, the most wonderful time of the year. With that in mind, we’re also preparing for One Yard, a safe celebration of HBCU culture happening virtually.

Source: One Yard / Getty

One Yard is a space to celebrate all things HBCU and Homecoming, One Yard is a platform that will offer informative and entertaining content about HBCUs + Homecoming, One Yard will host several virtual events late September-October to celebrate Homecoming.

HBCU Homecomings can’t be canceled, so One Yard will host the first-ever virtual HBCU Homecoming Experience including step shows, brunch and cooking demos, and more.

Sign up for updates at OneYard.co.

