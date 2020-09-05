Divorce On Pause?? LaToya Ali & ‘Estranged’ Hubby Adam Spotted Double-Dating With Kandi Burruss And Todd

Popular youtube creator LaToya Ali announced she was calling it quits with her husband Adam Ali earlier this year after 9 years together, but did the couple put the split on pause? It seems like it.

Both LaToya and Adam were spotted out together on a date and they weren’t alone. Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker were along for the outing. Kandi didn’t spill too many details about the occasion aside from calling with “couples therapy.” This seems to answer a lot fo questions from curious fans wondering if LaToya and Adam called off their split.

Sometimes you have to connect with people who can relate. Great time last night with @adamwontlose @latoyaforever & @todd167! It was like Couples Therapy! & if you ever come to AtL stop by @tropicale_atl. It’s a whole vibe!

Bot h LaToya and Adam made announcements on social media that their relationship had hit a point of no return. Interestly, both of those posts have been taking down.

We’re glad to see these two are moving in a better direction!