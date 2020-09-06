Unexpected Connection: Big Sean Explains How He Got Dave Chappelle To Do A Feature On ‘Detroit 2’

Big Sean’s latest album, Detroit 2, is filled with guest appearances from names like Eminem, Lil Wayne, Jhené Aiko, Dom Kennedy, Anderson .Paak, Ty Dolla $ign, and Travis Scott. One of the most interesting and unexpected features on the album, though, comes from none other than Dave Chappelle.

The comedian appears on Sean’s project in a 2:35-minute skit appropriately titled, “Story by Dave Chappelle.” In the recording, the Ohio native discusses some of his experiences in Sean’s hometown of Detroit and his admiration for the rapper’s father, James Anderson. During the intermission, Chappelle explains that Anderson once gave him a pep talk after he completely bombed one of his standup performances in Detroit.

In a new interview with Apple Music 1, Big Sean touched on his connection to Chappelle and explained how he got him to be on the album.

“He was like, ‘I love your dad, man. I love your dad,’” Sean revealed. “And I was like, ‘What?’ He was like, ‘Bro, I love your dad.’ Actually that was the first thing he said to me. I’m like, ‘Yo, what’s up.’ He’s like, ‘Yo, I love your dad, man.’ And then he said, ‘Yo, I’m a big fan.’”

“But that’s when I was like, ‘Oh, s**t,'” the rapper continued. “So when I told Dave I was working on the album for Detroit, he was like, ‘Bro, not only will I do the skit, I’ll come out and do a show with you. You know, I’ll come out and support you just ’cause I believe in you.’ So I appreciate him for being on that level of humility still when he is who he is.”

Detroit 2 is out now on all streaming services.