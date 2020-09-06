Really??? The House Where Pop Smoke Was Killed Sold For Millions Just Six Months Later

It looks like a high-profile murder case isn’t enough to deter buyers from a house they really want.

According to reports from TMZ, a Los Angeles home is about to be sold only six months after Pop Smoke was killed inside of the property. The Hollywood Hills house was listed for $2,950,000 back in July, and now, the house is in escrow, which means the seller has accepted an offer from a prospective buyer.

Back in February, Pop Smoke was shot and killed by 4 masked gunmen in what looked like a home invasion robbery at the house he was renting in Los Angeles.

Aside from the tragedy that occurred there, the 4-bedroom home is otherwise pretty incredible. It’s 2,918 square feet and includes sought-after views of Laurel Canyon, the L.A. skyline and the Pacific. The place is also outfitted with an infinity pool, spa, fire pit lounge, koi pond and zen garden, and a couple sundecks. The master bedroom has a soaking tub and its own private terrace and the home comes with smart tech, surround sound, and a 3-car garage.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, used to own the home and rent it out. Now, it looks like they’re ready to get rid of the property without much hassle despite being the scene of Pop Smoke’s death.