Get Well Soon, Sis: Rihanna Recovering After Flipping Over On Electric Scooter

Rihanna fans were shocked this weekend to see pictures of the singer with her face bruised and battered, but there’s a simple explanation.

TMZ broke the news that Rih was spotted in Santa Monica in an Escalade parked outside of Giorgio Baldi restaurant while waiting for curbside service The pesky paparazzi spotted the songstress and snapped pics her inside the car. At one point Rih removed her sunglasses and the Fenty founder was seen sporting a black eye and some swelling in her face.

The Internet then went crazy with theories that the Bajan songstress might have been a victim of violence, but that’s UNTRUE, says her rep.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the singer’s representative said she was “healing quickly” after an E-Scooter fall.

“Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face,” the star’s representative was quoted as saying. Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly.”

TMZ also spoke with the rep and added; “We’re told it looks worse than it is and she’s healing.”

*Wipes forehead* Phew, what a relief.

Rih’s scary fall comes after Simon Cowell broke his whole back after falling off an electronic bike.

“Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family,” a spokesperson for Cowell told THR. “He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

Y’all be safe out there!