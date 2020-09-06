BOSSIPSounds: Raiche Releases New Visuals For “Pick A Side” [VIDEO]

We’re loving the new video for “Pick A Side” from Raiche. The 24-year-old singer packs a powerful punch on the track, which was produced by Menardini “Bridgetown” Timothee. Check out the clip below:

Growing up in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, two hours outside of Boston, Raiche found music at an early age. Her mother, a worship leader, started bringing her daughter to her practices when she was just six-years-old. “A lot of times I would just grab a mic and practice with her,” Raiche recalls. Before long she was starring in church and school plays and performing in local talent shows. Looks like all that experience paid off early. Raiche became comfortable shining both onstage and online and she’s already released an EP, ‘Drive,’ on Atlantic Records. A few songs off that project have had major impact, wit her record “Shine” featured in a major Intuit commercial during the Grammys and her “Drive” record was used as the end title track for Netflix’s ‘Self Made: The Story Of CJ WAlker.”

We’ve been listening to Raiche for the last few years and think her success is pretty inevitable. What did you think of the video?

What were your favorite parts?