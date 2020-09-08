Poor Thang: Summer Walker Vents About Her Taste In Men…Is Her London On Da Track Romance A Wrap?

Singer Summer Walker vented about her love life yesterday, rehashing the rumors that she and boyfriend London on Da Track are on the rocks. Summer wrote that Monday was the “saddest day” of her life amongst other feelings in a series of posts.

“I really thought this was gonna be a good year but it turned out to be the WORST YEAR EVER.”

The singer wrote on her Instagram Story:

“Literally like the saddest day of my life. I have the worst taste in men, I like literally find my childhood trauma and then date it.”

What London On Da Track do to Summer Walker?🧐 pic.twitter.com/iSwjJyeNYH — 💜MAMBAFOREVER💛 (@SplashyStackss) September 8, 2020

Summer’s somber Insta-Story posts comes days after she poked her nose in Future and Eliza Reign’s paternity drama. Summer commented on Eliza for not seemingly being deserving of the child support amount she had requested from the rapper. Reign recently took Future to court seeking $53k in child support for their 1-year-old daughter. The request was settled, but with a lower price tag. As previously reported, Reign will receive $3,200 a month.

The singer and Eliza then got into an insta-fight, exchanging words on their pages about each other, with Eliza bringing up London’s own child support drama.

Fans have also pointed out that London has deleted all photos of Summer from his IG page, but he does make an appearance on Summer’s ‘spam” page holding her hand 5 days ago. Do you think these two are done?