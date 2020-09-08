Big Rich Dancerie: Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From The “Power Book II: Ghost” Premiere

“Power Book II: Ghost” picks up after the shocking events of “Power” as Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha (Naturi Naughton), facing charges for the murder her son committed.

Not to mention the academic rigors of his Ivy League university where he’s guided by advisor/professor Carrie Milgram (Melanie Liburd)–a woman who sees the good in Tariq when no one else can.

Tariq is forced to split his time between school (that he’s required to finish to earn his inheritance) and hustling to pay for charismatic defense attorney Davis MacLean who vows to free Tasha from prosecution by slimy U.S. Attorney Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson).

Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada (Mary J. Blige) that’s been at it far longer than him.

As Tariq tries to balance his drug operation with his grades, love life, and family, he figures out that the only way to avoid the same fate his father met is to become him – only better.

Produced by Courtney A. Kemp and her production dream team, the long-awaited spin-off is sure to crash the Starz app like its predecessor that resonates in the ambitious new series.

“Let’s just say that Tariq and Tasha have to be wise about who they name and try to throw under the bus. And at the time Tasha’s just like she has no other choice because everyone else is dead, everyone else that could have killed Ghost is not alive anymore so he’s kind of her only option at this point, she revealed to DigitalSpy.

“You know, to be honest, Tasha is a mama bear that will do whatever to protect her children. And if it’s either, you know, me (Tasha) staying in prison or putting Tariq in prison, that’s not a choice for me (Tasha) so I’m like, okay, it’s Tommy. Now whether that works or not. The audience will have to wait and see.”

