Foolish: A TikToker Tried To Claim Ashanti’s Song As Her Own, Internet Annihilated Her

A teenage TikToker got annihilated over the weekend after she told fans about her “new song”—that clearly wasn’t “new” at all. Social media influencer Danielle Cohn who has 18 million followers on TikTok thought she was being slick when told fans to make a video to “her new song”—which happened to be Ashanti’s 2002 hit “Foolish.”

“New song”? A song that has been out for 18 years? pic.twitter.com/ARspXsPAqy — 𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚟𝚒𝚜 𝚒𝚜 𝚒𝚗 𝟸𝟶𝟸𝟷. (@travisfromthebk) September 6, 2020

The Internet then went INNNNN on the influencer who clearly tried to Christopher Columbus our beloved songstress. Did we mention that Danielle not only dubbed it a “new” track but is selling “Foolish” merchandise?

— please stop quoting this with “iTz a CovEr.” I’m not dumb I know what a cover is. And I never said it wasn’t. She didn’t give Ashanti Credit on TikTok initially, she said “MY NEW SONG.” and she made Merchandise to Sell & Make a Profit off of “Her New Song.” PUHLEASE stfu. pic.twitter.com/FVurSerOOz — 𝙻𝚒𝚋𝚋𝚢 𝙵𝚘𝚕𝚏𝚊𝚡 (@BAAQ_) September 6, 2020

Danielle has since said that the song was a “cover” and she’s feeling bullied by all the backlash.

Do people not understand what a cover is 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Danielle Cohn🖤 (@DanielleCohn555) September 6, 2020

The internet is just full of bullying now 🥺 — Danielle Cohn🖤 (@DanielleCohn555) September 7, 2020

Sure thing, sis!

She further pushed that point in her InstaStory and said that the former First Lady of Murda Inc. is “one of her favorite artists.”

“I just wanna clear this up, I did not steal Ashanti’s song or take it from her,” said Cohn. “I just wanted to remake one of my favorite songs if people could just stop saying I took her song when I didn’t.”

Trending on twitter cause I did a cover song so sad! — Danielle Cohn🖤 (@DanielleCohn555) September 7, 2020

So far Ashanti has yet to respond to the drama, but people are imploring the singer to sue the TikToker for copyright infringement.

How you gonna claim it’s a cover when you make merchandise off of it and only say it’s a cover AFTER you get called out? I hope Ashanti sues Danielle Cohn team or whatever and get EVERY COIN she deserves. And her cover a hot mess too the disrespect to Ashanti is REAL. pic.twitter.com/ZaYxahrhcV — 𝓐𝓵𝓮𝔁⁷ (@vanhopeworld) September 8, 2020

Not Danielle Conehead stealing Ashanti’s song pic.twitter.com/RonMAYZA7W — Robyn (@hotgirltodoroki) September 7, 2020

A Change.Org petition has also surfaced from fans who want Danielle’s “cover” removed from TikTok because it’s “embarrassing to Ashanti.”

“It’s not her song and it sound horrible it needs to be taken down it’s embarrassing Ashanti it’s a classic song and she’s messing it up,” reads the petition.

LMAO!

What do YOU think about the Danielle Cohn foolishly trying to whitewash Ashanti???