Foolish: A TikToker Tried To Claim Ashanti’s Song As Her Own, Internet Annihilated Her
A teenage TikToker got annihilated over the weekend after she told fans about her “new song”—that clearly wasn’t “new” at all. Social media influencer Danielle Cohn who has 18 million followers on TikTok thought she was being slick when told fans to make a video to “her new song”—which happened to be Ashanti’s 2002 hit “Foolish.”
The Internet then went INNNNN on the influencer who clearly tried to Christopher Columbus our beloved songstress. Did we mention that Danielle not only dubbed it a “new” track but is selling “Foolish” merchandise?
Danielle has since said that the song was a “cover” and she’s feeling bullied by all the backlash.
Sure thing, sis!
She further pushed that point in her InstaStory and said that the former First Lady of Murda Inc. is “one of her favorite artists.”
“I just wanna clear this up, I did not steal Ashanti’s song or take it from her,” said Cohn. “I just wanted to remake one of my favorite songs if people could just stop saying I took her song when I didn’t.”
So far Ashanti has yet to respond to the drama, but people are imploring the singer to sue the TikToker for copyright infringement.
A Change.Org petition has also surfaced from fans who want Danielle’s “cover” removed from TikTok because it’s “embarrassing to Ashanti.”
“It’s not her song and it sound horrible it needs to be taken down it’s embarrassing Ashanti it’s a classic song and she’s messing it up,” reads the petition.
LMAO!
What do YOU think about the Danielle Cohn foolishly trying to whitewash Ashanti???
