Willy Wonka Wept: Jelly Belly Founder David Klein Is Giving Away A Candy Factory Via Golden Ticket Treasure Hunt

If you were ever in the market for your very own candy factory, now might be the time to make a move.

David Klein, the founder of Jelly Belly brand jelly beans, is going to launch a number of golden ticket treasure hunts across the United States. From these golden tickets, there will be multiple prizes in which thousands of dollars are set to be given away. Plus, there will be one grand-prize winner who will get their very own candy factory.

According to the contest rules, participants “will be looking for a Gold Ticket in the form of a necklace with a tag that includes a code you need to use to verify your find.” Winners who don’t get the factory will still win big and be eligible to receive prizes valued at $5,000, according to the release.

And for the person who gets that highly sought after top prize, Klein says, “We are going to have the ultimate treasure hunt where the winner will be receiving a key to one of our candy factories.”