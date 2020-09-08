Willy Wonka Wept: Jelly Belly Founder David Klein Is Giving Away A Candy Factory Via Golden Ticket Treasure Hunt

Jelly Belly Founder Giving Away An Entire Candy Factory Via Golden Ticket
If you were ever in the market for your very own candy factory, now might be the time to make a move.
David Klein, the founder of Jelly Belly brand jelly beans, is going to launch a number of golden ticket treasure hunts across the United States. From these golden tickets, there will be multiple prizes in which thousands of dollars are set to be given away. Plus, there will be one grand-prize winner who will get their very own candy factory.
According to the contest rules, participants “will be looking for a Gold Ticket in the form of a necklace with a tag that includes a code you need to use to verify your find.” Winners who don’t get the factory will still win big and be eligible to receive prizes valued at $5,000, according to the release.
And for the person who gets that highly sought after top prize, Klein says, “We are going to have the ultimate treasure hunt where the winner will be receiving a key to one of our candy factories.”
Klein says in the press release that he and his partner have already begun stashing tickets throughout the country “in the form of necklaces in places they come across with an interesting story”…whatever that means.
He continued, “The biggest and best part of these treasure hunts is that anyone who joins at least one treasure hunt will be eligible to search for THE ULTIMATE TREASURE, which will be the key to one of [his] candy factories and an all-expenses-paid trip and education to a candy-making university.”
A few stipulations: Klein doesn’t own Jelly Belly anymore, but he’s intent on giving away a Florida-based “Candyman Kitchens.” Also, participants will have to pay $49.99 to get the riddle for their state, so this thing isn’t free.
If you’re interested in this…one of a kind opportunity, visit thegoldticket.com.
