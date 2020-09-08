Soured Swirl: Naomi Campbell’s Breakup Gone Bad With Billionaire Vlad Gets Worse As Russian Ex Sues Over Pricy Property And Unpaid Loans!

Dating a supermodel can be super expensive but breaking up with one might be even more so. Naomi Campbell’s ex Vlad Doronin is suing her over claims she owes him money and has yet to return some of his belongings!

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Naomi’s Russian businessman ex, Vladislav Doronin claims she’s refusing to pay back money he loaned her, and that Campbell refuses to return valuable property of his, valued at over $3 million. The documents don’t make it clear how much money Doronin claims to have loaned her.

Naomi and Vlad were a hot item for five years, after hitting it off in 2008. He was known for showering her with expensive gifts and yacht vacations and once even reportedly blessed her with a house shaped like the Eye of Horus on Cleopatra Island in Turkey. The couple broke up in 2013, after Vlad took up with Chinese model Luo Zilin, from Naomi’s show “The Face.” It’s been a whole 7 years since their split and Vlad isn’t giving up on getting his stuff back.

Wayment though Vlad — are you really entitled to ANYTHING after leaving Naomi for her younger protegé who she introduced you to? You go low — she GOTTA leave you high and dry. What do you think about this one guys? Should Naomi have to return Vlad’s property? What about paying back the loan?